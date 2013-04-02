2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM102SB/00
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear - with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect fuss-free to devices with the integrated USB plug.
Now you can shoot as much as you want with the Philips camcorder’s micro SD card slot. Small in size, but large in storage capacity, micro SD cards safely store all your videos and photographs. Its diminutive size also means that packing a few more to carry along is no trouble at all. The card slot on the camcorder convenient takes all universal micro SD cards, letting you expand the memory up to 32 GB, which provides for 16 hours of video in HD. Go on and click away.
Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution, in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. “p” stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savor crystal clear memories on video.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Andy1213
02/04/2013
United Kingdom
Very nice and easy to use :)
This pocket cam is very nice and easy to use in any situations. Nice and handly design, god qualtiy on movies and images. Smartly devices.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SB HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SB HD camcorder
Jilly
30/09/2012
US
this product is great
this camcorder gives the greatest foto's and videos, the quality is so good for such a small thing and so easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SB HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SB HD camcorder