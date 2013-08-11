I've bought this Full HD camcorder because it's tiny and has great battery life. I'm using it very often and unfortunatelly found some blind-spots of this product. First of all and most irritating is problem with night mode, which just doesn't work properly. When I turn it on - camcorder always records in HD resolution (1280x720), even if Full HD or SD is chosen. It's not the end - video in night mode has badly synchronized voice and seems to play too fast, sometimes losing sound at all. Last but not least - on night mode camcoder breaks up suddenly after few minutes breaking video file at all. It's really annoying issue due to low quality of movies made on other modes while lighting is bad. However backlight mode is good for everything else, battery still withstand for 2 hours of recording, and when it's plugged to charger it's possible to record forever. There was one more problem with charger, because it wasn't added to this product so that I had to try 6 different chargers to get one that really charges camcorder! It's ridiculous, because sometimes I have to record for few hours, and without this one lucky charger that works - I would have to plug this camcorder to computer all the time (not every pc... with older ones it wasn't charging also). Still - when I take into consideration size, battery life, price and resolution of videos - I must say that this product is really good and I will buy greater version of it in the future. I just have hope that more options will be added.