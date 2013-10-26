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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM150OR/00

3.7

| (3) Reviews

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Rugged and waterproof, the ESee camcorder CAM150 is great indoors & out, even in water or snow. Advanced anti-shake delivers the sharpest videos while dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats for easy sharing anytime.

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Even in the water or snow

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Small and slim design to fit easily into your pocket

Flash, auto focus, face & smile detection

Flash, auto focus, face & smile detection

Quick impression for video highlights in a mini movie

Quick impression for video highlights in a mini movie

Make a quick summary of the videos you have shot – all with the click of a button. Quick impression automatically extracts highlights of your latest videos and strings them into a synopsis of your recordings. View the essence of your videos instantly or use the summary to simply remind yourself of what you have shot. All you have to do is select Quick Impression on your camcorder. Reliving memories has never been easier.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

26/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

My picture was perfect so I didn't have a problem. The flash is brilliant and it is small enough to pop in your pocket. Very easy to work. I would recommend you buy a memory card and a USB charger adapter but otherwise, it is perfect.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder

26/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

My picture was perfect so I didn't have a problem. The flash is brilliant and it is small enough to pop in your pocket. Very easy to work. I would recommend you buy a memory card and a USB charger adapter but otherwise, it is perfect.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder

10/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good build, nice design but very bad performance for an HD camera !

I Bought this to replace a previous Philips still camera (dsc 2000k) before that I had a Philips esp80 I Love my Philips products, and I have a whole house full - honest!but i was very disappointed with the results of this camera, I find the pictures, grainy, smeary and it puts sparkles over everything, plus the blips on the audio when played on my Philips HD TV is really not pleasing to say the least! Very disappointing for an HD Camera, come on Philips you can do better than this!

This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder

This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder

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