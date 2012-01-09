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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM200BL/00

Simply swipe your great moments on TV or the Web

The Philips ESee CAM200 lets you take videos and photos with ease, and brings sharing to a whole new level of simplicity. Swipe on the 3" touchscreen to share your shots on TV or the Internet - instantly, wirelessly.

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via built-in WiFi

Simply swipe your great moments on TV or the Web

Go Live for wireless video broadcast to website via UStream

Go Live for wireless video broadcast to website via UStream

Broadcast events live with the Esee camcorder, and share all that is happening, as they are happening. All you have to do is make a Wi-Fi connection and select 'Go Live'. What you are recording will then start streaming onto the UStream website where it can be viewed by family and friends wherever they are. Let loved ones take part in your experiences and share all of life's greatest moments as they take place.

Extra long battery life lets you shoot more

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

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