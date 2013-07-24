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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM200WH/00

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Simply swipe your great moments on TV or the Web

The Philips ESee CAM200 lets you take videos and photos with ease, and brings sharing to a whole new level of simplicity. Swipe on the 3" touchscreen to share your shots on TV or the Internet - instantly, wirelessly.

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via built-in WiFi

Simply swipe your great moments on TV or the Web

Small and slim design to fit easily into your pocket

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Relive memories in great detail with full HD videos

Relive memories in great detail with full HD videos

Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution, in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. “p” stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savor crystal clear memories on video.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

24/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

miracle

i like this product . it`s design is great and taking videos with these powerful lens is brillian

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder

06/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simple to use, easy to carry, lack of product info

Great size for carrying in pocket. Takes reasonably good video even when played back on 42 inch TV screen, however sharpness lost slightly when camcorder pans. Sound quality is OK, nothing more. Touchscreen could be more responsive, sometimes have to touch hard or several times to get response. On screen instructions quite easy to follow, but packaging let down by lack of detailed instructions for use. The lack of an HDMI cable and a mains charger with the camcorder is a major let-down. Want to use on holiday, how am I meant to charge battery without mains charger? Supplied USB cable can only charge from PC or laptop; not something I take on holiday! Phillips website doesn't make it easy to find these accessories. Overall, a nice product at a reasonable price but couldn't Phillips have provided a bit more info on accessories and instructions for use?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder

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