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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

CarStudioCar audio system

CE151/00

Experience live music in car

Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CE151. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music in car

  • Bluetooth

  • USB/SDHC

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

High contrast LCD

Technical Specifications

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