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2 year warranty
In-car audio
All series
Car audio video system
Discontinued
Support
CED1900BT/98
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User manual - English
All (3)
Does my Philips player support SDHC card?
What types of SD cards does my Philips system support?
How to clean my Philips device?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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