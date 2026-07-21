Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
In-car audio
All series
Car audio video system
Discontinued
Support
CED370/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Quick start guide - English
User manual - English
All (4)
Does my Philips player support SDHC card?
What file formats are supported on my Philips player?
Which DivX formats does my Philips player support?
How to clean my Philips device?
Disc is stuck in my Philips device
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you