2 year warranty
Discontinued
Experience live music with video in car
Philips CED780 features a 17.8 cm/7" full color display for video & photo playback is for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver.
17.8 cm (7") WVGA touch screen
Bluetooth
Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience truly immersive music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor. The result is fuller bass with more depth & impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.
Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.
4.1
of 5
11
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
rozlan
15/03/2014
Malaysia
ced780
good and excellent, easy to use...i like the sound system of ced 780
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system
bnjvh5467547
20/11/2013
United Kingdom
Great all rounder, awesome sound and easy to use, but 1 major Satnav flaw.
I had this model fitted the other day to replace my separate Radio, Hands Free and SatNav and I also got a DVD thrown in which even connects to a rear view camera too... In use however one major flaw came up which really needs to be resolved quickly, hopefully by a downloadable upgrade... THE FLAW; If someone calls you or you call out whilst using the SatNav the entire screen is taken over by the Phone-Screen which shows the Caller ID and a giant 'Hang-Up Button'... Useful perhaps if you keep forgetting who you're talking to by the end of each sentence. However even the 'Navi' Button on the facia panel cannot bring back the SatNav Screen during the call???... I found this astonishing as the SatNav is far more important than seeing the name of the person you are speaking to all throughout the call???... But at least you know who they are rather than where your supposed to be going!!!... But Seriously; Why anyone NEEDS the Callers Name and a great big Hang-Up Button taking up their screen throughout the entire call when there's a perfectly good Hang-Up Button on the Facia panel itself is beyond me, especially when you're driving through somewhere like Central London or Birmingham and not knowing the route you're supposed to be taking and you're desperate for directional guidance, and the SatNav cannot be re-engaged even with Buttons provided without hanging up on your caller???... MEGA-FAIL!!!... Also it has another slightly annoying quirk; For some inexplicable reason it sometimes gets the Caller ID wrong... E.g. I received a call from my Brother, then shortly after I received another call from my Brother, who upon my answering was actually Someone Else and NOT my Brother???... So occassionally it likes to give you the PREVIOUS Caller's ID instead of the CURRENT Caller's ID???... I guess just to keep you on your toes by tricking you into answering calls to people you didn't want to speak to???... It is a real nice product but it does have a few niggles that I hope can be easily sorted out if Philips take note of comments like these!!!...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system
Octopeye
20/11/2013
United Kingdom
Great all rounder, awesome sound and easy to use, but 1 major Satnav flaw.
I had this model fitted the other day to replace my separate Radio, Hands Free and SatNav and I also got a DVD thrown in which even connects to a rear view camera too... In use however one major flaw came up which really needs to be resolved quickly, hopefully by a downloadable upgrade... THE FLAW; If someone calls you or you call out whilst using the SatNav the entire screen is taken over by the Phone-Screen which shows the Caller ID and a giant 'Hang-Up Button'... Useful perhaps if you keep forgetting who you're talking to by the end of each sentence. However even the 'Navi' Button on the facia panel cannot bring back the SatNav Screen during the call???... I found this astonishing as the SatNav is far more important than seeing the name of the person you are speaking to all throughout the call???... But at least you know who they are rather than where your supposed to be going!!!... But Seriously; Why anyone NEEDS the Callers Name and a great big Hang-Up Button taking up their screen throughout the entire call when there's a perfectly good Hang-Up Button on the Facia panel itself is beyond me, especially when you're driving through somewhere like Central London or Birmingham and not knowing the route you're supposed to be taking and you're desperate for directional guidance, and the SatNav cannot be re-engaged even with Buttons provided without hanging up on your caller???... MEGA-FAIL!!!... Also it has another slightly annoying quirk; For some inexplicable reason it sometimes gets the Caller ID wrong... E.g. I received a call from my Brother, then shortly after I received another call from my Brother, who upon my answering was actually Someone Else and NOT my Brother???... So occassionally it likes to give you the PREVIOUS Caller's ID instead of the CURRENT Caller's ID???... I guess just to keep you on your toes by tricking you into answering calls to people you didn't want to speak to???... It is a real nice product but it does have a few niggles that I hope can be easily sorted out if Philips take note of comments like these!!!...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system