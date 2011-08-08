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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

CarStudioCar audio system

CEM5100/00

Experience live music in car

Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM5100. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music in car

  • Bluetooth

  • For iPod & iPhone

  • USB

Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

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