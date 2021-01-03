2 year warranty
Discontinued
Super clear display for video and navigation
Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID2680. Featuring a 16.5cm/6.5" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.
6.5" touch screen
navigation
Bluetooth
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
aya02
03/01/2021
United Kingdom
Does it job and even more!
Ordered this for the prewar home in Latvia, as when I am visiting family me and my son get terrible allergies to dust/ dust mites and the animal dender (we have a cat). It has definately improved the situation and we dont get runny nose and teary eyes anymore. Leaving it on auto mode has also improved air quality in the house. Usually the air would quickly get 'stale' inside the apartment , however, not anymore. When coming in from outside there is no more difference.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000i Series AC3854/50 Air Purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000i Series AC3854/50 Air Purifier