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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Car infotainment system

CID3292/00

Super clear display for video and navigation

Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3292. Featuring a 15.7 cm/6.2" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming, the long road ahead just got more enjoyable

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with a high resolution LCD

Super clear display for video and navigation

AV-IN for portable video and music playback

AV-IN for portable video and music playback

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

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