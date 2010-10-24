2 year warranty
Discontinued
CMQ205/00
Rock your music on the road
Get high power with low distortion with the 2/1-channel Philips Car power amplifier CMQ205. Featuring peak power at 450W, simply connect your car stereo system via the high level input or RCA input to get true music sound with deep bass.
2-channel
450W Peak
Variable low-pass-filter and high-pass-filter for dramatic sound effect
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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