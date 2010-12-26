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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Car entertainment system

CSQ505/00

Your mobile music theater

Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSQ505. These 13cm 2-way speakers have peak power at 140W, and feature a light polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.

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with 2-way stereo for vivid sound

Your mobile music theater

  • 12.7 cm (5")

  • 2-way

  • 140W Peak

Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

A highly sensitive cloth connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the cloth surround assembly brings the cone back into position to be ready to receive another sound signal. By doing so, the woofer can capture every signal with a minimum of distortion, giving you clear, smooth sound no matter how loud or how quiet the music is played.

Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.

Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

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