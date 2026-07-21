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2 year warranty
In-car audio
All series
Car entertainment system
Discontinued
Support
CSQ605/00
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User manual - English
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Can my Philips car system be installed in all cars?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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