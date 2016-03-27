2 year warranty
Discontinued
DC291/98
Rise and shine
Rich and clear sound is set free from your iPod/iPhone/iPad by this stylish aluminum docking system. Play and charge your device at the same time, or use the set as an alarm clock to wake up to your favorite music or radio station.
Aluminium
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates your iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
3.5
of 5
33
Reviews
gparks
27/03/2016
US
Verified buyer
EXCELLENT PRODUCT
THIS IS A EXCELLENT PRODUCT EJOYING THE SOUND AND ALL OTHER FEATURES
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Sandy721
06/09/2013
US
Best iPhone dock system available
I originally had one in a hotel room and loved. Upon coming home I went on the web and found how to get one. I love it. It just works. I put my iPhone on the connection and press the power button. Sound quality is good and have not had any problems with the connection. I have other docks that now gather dust. Whereas I use this every day.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Fresh88
15/08/2013
US
All-in-One Fabulous
I love this product. For a long time I've been wanting a new clock radio--my old one was probably 20+ years old and it was a pain to tune the radio & set the time/alarm. And more recently, I've been wanting something to play my (oldish) iPod on. So my husband bought me this and it is amazing. Not only does it charge and play my iPod, it does the same for my iPad. Tuning the radio is a dream--digital, of course, unlike my old clock radio--so easy. And you can program up to 20 stations(!). Setting the time and alarms is also a piece of cake. And the sound quality is awesome.
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad