2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM2260/12
Sound system that fits your home
Play and charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with DualDock via Lightning & 30pins connectors.This music system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus-it looks great in any home, with 2 in 1 table stand for flexible placment.
DualDock for iPod/iPhone
Desktop or wall-mount option
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
20W max
The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
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