2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or connect other devices via USB Direct - and enjoy the deep booming bass of wOOx technology. Cleverly designed with wall-mount options, this Philips micro music system delivers brilliant sound in true style.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
40W
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
4.1
of 5
15
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
AyaTan
28/05/2012
Singapore
nice design for excellent sound projection. glad that they provide the audio cable. it's surprising how good this micro system is. really worth it for the price we have paid!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Jesus_Ariel_Barrios
26/04/2012
Singapore
Great sound and easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Wei_ChenLoh
25/01/2012
Singapore
I love this product as it can charge my fav iphone & ipad2! =)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system