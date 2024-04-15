2 year warranty
Discontinued
DDL111LAFBB/97
Wonderful life starts from Alpha
With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and Class C lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open.
Intuitive push-pull use
System wake-up by manual touch
Auto locking function
With 60 mm door backset
Philips Alpha-5HB employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.
Philips Alpha-5HB comes with the feature of Hidden PIN Code technology which allows you to enter random number combinations to successfully get identified as long as there is consecutive input of the real PIN code. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and safeguard your real PIN code.
Philips Alpha-5HB is featured with all-around alerts，which not only improves the anti-theft level of your home, safeguard you and your family in real time, but also reminds you of the door lock status for better convenience.
Reviews
10 months: this is internal test data; actual duration may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: The included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.
The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.