2 year warranty
New
DDL505Z00KB
DDL505-5HBS
Heat resistance and weatherproof
Designed for outdoor environments, DDL505-5HBS delivers enhanced dust and water resistance. Tested to operate reliably at 70°C for 8 hours, it withstands sun, rain, and extreme weather, protecting your home in all conditions.
IP55-certified*
Tough against 70°C* heat
Works with Home Access App*
Auto-locking
DDL505-5HBS is tested at -25°C and 70°C for 8 hours each, validating reliable operation under extreme temperatures. It withstands heat, cold, and significant temperature variations to provide dependable protection for your home entrance.
DDL505-5HBS has passed IP55* protection testing, delivering reliable dust and water resistance. It effectively prevents dust ingress and withstands water jets from all directions, enabling reliable outdoor use and stable operation under harsh weather conditions.
The DDL505-5HBS works with the Home Access App, allowing you to connect to the network via a gateway. You can easily check lock operation records, doorbell notifications, and entry logs on the app anytime. Anomaly alerts will be sent as pop-up notifications, keeping you informed about your doorstep's status and providing peace of mind.
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Reviews
IP55: IP ratings define enclosure protection levels. The first “5” indicates dust protection, meaning limited dust ingress will not affect normal operation. The second “5” indicates protection against water jets, ensuring normal operation during continuous low-pressure water spraying for at least 3 minutes.
70°C: Internal testing shows that the device can remain powered on in a 70°C environment for 8 hours and continue to operate normally.
App: DDL505-5HBS works with Home Access App.
Access control PIN: A general term for various temporary PIN solutions, including one-time codes, recurring codes, and time-limited codes.
One-time codes: a maximum of 10 unique time-limited one-time codes can be generated within 1 hour.
Recurring codes: codes that can be reused at specific times each week.
Time-limited codes: codes set to be valid within a specific duration.
6 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.