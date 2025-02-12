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2 year warranty

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6000 series Narrow body lever-style smart lock

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6000 seriesNarrow body lever-style smart lock

DDL615LIPKB/00

6000 series Narrow body lever-style smart lock

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 3.1 MB
  • 12 February 2025

Quick start guide - English

  • PDF file, 2.2 MB
  • 12 February 2025

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