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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP1710CY/97

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity safe Li polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charging 3A Type-C and 2.4A USB-A to charge your latest device. Micro USB and Type-C input.

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with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • Fast charging

  • Li polymer battery

  • Type C port

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

USB-C port for latest mobile devices

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

5V/2.4A fast charging

Technical Specifications

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