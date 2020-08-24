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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP1720QN/97

Power bank. 20000mAh Capacity Light blue

Micro USB Input, USB Type C Input \ Output. USB Type A Output.

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Safe Li polymer battery

Power bank. 20000mAh Capacity Light blue

  • 20,000 mAh

  • Quick charge

  • Li polymer battery

  • USB Type-C PD

5V/2.4A fast charging

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

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