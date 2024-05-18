2 year warranty
DLP1810CV/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C 3A quick charge and dual USB-A to charge your latest device.
10,000 mAh
USB A & USB C charging ports
Li polymer battery
Silver
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
ValeM
18/05/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great product
recommend, worth the price, battery last long(3-4 phone fully charging)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1810CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2023-05-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1810CV USB power bank
Date of Use 2023-05-18