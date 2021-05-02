2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP3710FG/97
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 20,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
20,000 mAh
Li polymer battery
USB A and Type-C charging port
Green
Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
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