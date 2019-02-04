2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP5206RD/97
Recharge multiple times on the go
Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. LED can use as flash light, Small and portable, ideal in pocket.
The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.
The power LED light appears with the push of a button to let you know the power status of your battery pack at a glance.