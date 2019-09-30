2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP5316C/97
18W Power adaptor
Charge your latest devices from this Type-C port to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. 3A 18W output.
2 USB chaging ports
QC 3.0 and PD
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
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