2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP6645CB/97
Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity
Large capacity 10,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery. Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A and USB-C output. with 5W /7.5W /10W wireless charging.
10,000 mAh
3 USB charging ports
Qi wireless charging
Black
The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
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