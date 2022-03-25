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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP7721N/00

Slim and powerful power bank

Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. 2 USB ports allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time. 20000 mAh Big capacity to charge full more times on phone, also can charge tablet

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with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 20,000 mAh

  • Dual USB

  • Li polymer battery

Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

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