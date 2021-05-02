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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP8790HB/97

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 20,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.

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With fast charging 22.5 W output

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 20,000 mAh

  • Li polymer battery

  • USB A and Type-C charging port

  • Black

Fast charging: delivers more power for a faster charge

Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

USB-C port for latest mobile devices

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

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