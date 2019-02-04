2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP9055G/97
Wireless charger
Quickly charge your phone without plugging it with a charging cable. Qi wireless charging for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology.
Universal
Fast charging
Black
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.
A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.
High charging efficiency up to 75% during the power conversion.
Reviews
Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.