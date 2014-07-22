2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS1400/98
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector, DS1400 docking speaker gives you great sound. For added versatility it features a USB port for charging a second mobile device, even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
USB port for charging
6W
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
2.3
of 5
10
Reviews
Keefe
22/07/2014
Singapore
Don't be fooled by its size.
Don't be fooled by its size. Or looks. Or price. Or even brand. This product is well built. Stylish. Clever. And most importantly, it sounds great! You don't have to lower your expectations because of its size. You have to hear one, touch one, use one to believe me. I'm so glad I found a dock like this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker
Sean67
22/01/2015
United Kingdom
Brilliantly annoying
Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.
This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker
This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker
William8
21/07/2013
United Kingdom
Sound quality
The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker