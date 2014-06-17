2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space, and ensures wireless Bluetooth streaming and also synchronize your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your PC.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from your iPod, iPhone or iPad on your Philips audio system - conveniently, anytime you want.
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
SimonChen
17/06/2014
US
Bang for the buck product
I bought 3 of these so far, one for my friend, two for myself. Very easy to use and connect, bluetooth and aux. Also the design is another factor why I bought 3 units. I think if you find a better price, you don't wanna miss this powerful little buddy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
nivs2
29/12/2013
US
Great sound!
Awesome product for the price. Sound is great! Easy to use and it works both wirelessly and as a dock. Has such a sleek design as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
TheCoolin42
26/05/2013
US
Fantastic sound, Easy to use
This speaker is one of a kind. With the Bluetooth, it makes a hassle-free time to listen to your favorite music. If you need a charge, plug it in the dock connector and listen to any music, including Pandora, while letting it charge up. Easy Bluetooth connection. One push of a button and it easily connects automatically to my IPhone. It also works great for IPad and IPod touch. For the IPod Nano, the dock connector works just fine. The sound quality is great especially with the bass booster enhancement. The price is fantastic for the use. I have had no problems with it for the first 6 months. It comes in handy and really makes listening to music a great sensation.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®