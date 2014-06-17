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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3600/98

4

| (8) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space, and ensures wireless Bluetooth streaming and also synchronize your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your PC.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Bluetooth wireless music streaming from iPod/iPhone/iPad

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from your iPod, iPhone or iPad on your Philips audio system - conveniently, anytime you want.

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

8

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3
2

17/06/2014

US

US

Bang for the buck product

I bought 3 of these so far, one for my friend, two for myself. Very easy to use and connect, bluetooth and aux. Also the design is another factor why I bought 3 units. I think if you find a better price, you don't wanna miss this powerful little buddy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

29/12/2013

US

US

Great sound!

Awesome product for the price. Sound is great! Easy to use and it works both wirelessly and as a dock. Has such a sleek design as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

26/05/2013

US

US

Fantastic sound, Easy to use

This speaker is one of a kind. With the Bluetooth, it makes a hassle-free time to listen to your favorite music. If you need a charge, plug it in the dock connector and listen to any music, including Pandora, while letting it charge up. Easy Bluetooth connection. One push of a button and it easily connects automatically to my IPhone. It also works great for IPad and IPod touch. For the IPod Nano, the dock connector works just fine. The sound quality is great especially with the bass booster enhancement. The price is fantastic for the use. I have had no problems with it for the first 6 months. It comes in handy and really makes listening to music a great sensation.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

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