I saw this at the Amazon showroom (Best Buy), and it sounds great. But after I ordered it, I quickly decided that I needed to send it back. Although it has a standard Apple connector, the unit links to the iPod via Bluetooth, not through the Apple connector. It appears that the connector is only there for charging the iPod, iPhone, iPad. Why is this important? Because the only sound sources that the speaker will stream are iTunes and the DockStudio app. So, I can't use it for Amazon MP3 streaming, Pandora, Google Music, or any of my other music apps. Also, even though the description says that it will work with the iPod, it will not work at all with the iPod Nano, because the Nano does not have Bluetooth. Why did Phillips design the product in this way? I should just be able to plug-in any Apple product, and have it link through the Apple connector, without having to install any apps or use Bluetooth. Do yourself a favor, don't waste your time or money on this product.