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  • Compact and effective Compact and effective Compact and effective

    500 Series Dry Iron

    DST0510/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Compact and effective

    500 Series is the new Philips dry iron with the smallest size and lightest weight. Its ultra compact design enables easy and smooth ironing, for effective results with less efforts.

    See all benefits

    500 Series Dry Iron

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    See all Dry Iron

    Compact and effective

    Smooth glide to iron with ease

    • Non-stick Soleplate
    • 350 W Power
    • 1.6 m cord length
    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    The slim tip soleplate designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in between buttons with ease.

    Easy temperature control

    Easy temperature control

    An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

    Remove 99.99% bacteria* in 10 seconds

    Remove 99.99% bacteria* in 10 seconds

    500 Series removes 99.99% bacteria* from your garments in as little as 10 seconds

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

    Light indicator goes on when the iron is heating up and switched off when the soleplate temperature has reached the set level.

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

    The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

    The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

    The light-weight iron combined with the non-stick coating helps to glide easily and removes wrinkles faster.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      0.7  kg
      Power
      350 W
      Voltage
      220  V
      Product dimensions
      21.9 x 10.1 x 11.4  cm

    • Easy to use

      Ultra light and comfortable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.6  m
      Reaching tricky areas
      Button groove
      Long lasting cord
      Yes
      Comfortable handle
      Yes
      Easy cord winding
      Yes

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      Non-stick soleplate

    • Full control

      Easy temperature control
      Yes
      Temperature light-indicator
      Yes

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    Reviews

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    • Tested externally on cotton fabric on E.Coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, 10 sec. application time.

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