FC8043/02
Universal Turbo Brush nozzle
The Philips Turbo Brush nozzle FC8043/02 allows deep cleaning of carpets as well as quick removal of hair and fluff from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in 25% better performance.See all benefits
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Hair and fluff stick to carpets and small dirt particles sink deep into the pile of the carpet. This nozzle with rotating brush actively removes these annoying types of house dirt.
Two adaptors make it possible to connect the vacuum cleaner nozzle to tubes of most vacuum cleaner brands (Ø 32 - 35 mm).
Accessory specifications
Usability
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