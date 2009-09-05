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  • Universal Turbo Brush nozzle Universal Turbo Brush nozzle Universal Turbo Brush nozzle

    Vacuum cleaner nozzle

    FC8043/02

    Universal Turbo Brush nozzle

    The Philips Turbo Brush nozzle FC8043/02 allows deep cleaning of carpets as well as quick removal of hair and fluff from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in 25% better performance.

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    Vacuum cleaner nozzle

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    Universal Turbo Brush nozzle

    25% better cleaning performance on carpets

    • Turbo brush
    Rotating brush to get deep into the carpet

    Rotating brush to get deep into the carpet

    Hair and fluff stick to carpets and small dirt particles sink deep into the pile of the carpet. This nozzle with rotating brush actively removes these annoying types of house dirt.

    Two adaptors make the nozzle universally fitting

    Two adaptors make the nozzle universally fitting

    Two adaptors make it possible to connect the vacuum cleaner nozzle to tubes of most vacuum cleaner brands (Ø 32 - 35 mm).

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessory specifications

      Number of adaptors
      2
      Number of nozzles
      1

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Universal
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