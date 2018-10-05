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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD410/98

1

| (2) Reviews

Enjoy rich sound from DVDs and MP3 CDs

Get more from movies with the FWD410. Its rich and crystal clear audio is delivered powerfully at outputs of 200W RMS and 3300W PMPO. The mini hi-fi system is also DivX certified for DivX video playback, and plays MP3 files via USB.

See all benefits

with USB Direct

Enjoy rich sound from DVDs and MP3 CDs

  • DVD

  • USB Direct

  • FM

  • 240W

200W RMS/ 3300W PMPO total output power

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3
2

05/10/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Bad Product

Would definetly not recommend tis product to anyone, stopped working after few months. Stays on standby and does not power up at all.

This review was made for FWD410 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

This review was made for FWD410 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

28/01/2016

Philippines

Philippines

this is not a reliable product

Would not recommend this product to my friends. This product quit working after 6 or 7 months of use.

This review was made for FWD410 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

This review was made for FWD410 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

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