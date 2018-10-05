2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWD410/98
Enjoy rich sound from DVDs and MP3 CDs
Get more from movies with the FWD410. Its rich and crystal clear audio is delivered powerfully at outputs of 200W RMS and 3300W PMPO. The mini hi-fi system is also DivX certified for DivX video playback, and plays MP3 files via USB.
DVD
USB Direct
FM
240W
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Tesh
05/10/2018
Singapore
Bad Product
Would definetly not recommend tis product to anyone, stopped working after few months. Stays on standby and does not power up at all.
This review was made for FWD410 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
This review was made for FWD410 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
Sonny
28/01/2016
Philippines
this is not a reliable product
Would not recommend this product to my friends. This product quit working after 6 or 7 months of use.
This review was made for FWD410 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
This review was made for FWD410 DVD Mini Hi-Fi System