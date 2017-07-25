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  • Easy to use and Long lasting
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  • Easy to use and Long lasting
  • Easy to use and Long lasting
  • Easy to use and Long lasting
  • Easy to use and Long lasting
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Easy to use and Long lasting
  • Easy to use and Long lasting
  • Easy to use and Long lasting

Discontinued

DivaDry iron

GC122/77

2
| (1) Review

1 award

Easy to use and Long lasting
Diva is the new Philips dry iron with the slim tip soleplate, which reaches easily in the trickiest places. Comfortable handle with texturing and large and easy temperature control make the iron easy to use.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Easy to use and Long lasting

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • 350W

  • 1.6 m cord length

Non-stick soleplate coating

Non-stick soleplate coating

The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

25/07/2017

Indonesia

Indonesia

This product is not durable

After used for 1 month more, now it can not be used again, machine can not heat, indicator light does not light. Normal usage, usually 2 days once used

This review was made for Diva GC122/77 Dry iron

This review was made for Diva GC122/77 Dry iron

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