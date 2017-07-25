2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC122/77
Ironing brand
Non-stick soleplate
350W
1.6 m cord length
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.
Awards
2.0
of 5
1
Review
WiseGuy
25/07/2017
Indonesia
This product is not durable
After used for 1 month more, now it can not be used again, machine can not heat, indicator light does not light. Normal usage, usually 2 days once used
This review was made for Diva GC122/77 Dry iron
This review was made for Diva GC122/77 Dry iron