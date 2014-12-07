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  • Removes creases faster* Removes creases faster* Removes creases faster*

    FeatherLight Steam iron

    GC1418/35

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Removes creases faster*

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

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    FeatherLight Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Removes creases faster*

    Reduces your ironing time up to 30%

    • Non-stick soleplate
    • 400 W
    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Watertank filling door prevents water spilling

    Watertank filling door prevents water spilling

    Water tank filling door to prevent the water from spilling accidentally from the watertank

    360º swivel for easy maneuverability

    With this flexible swivel, which rotates in all directions, it is easier to maneuver the iron over the board

    Variable steam settings to suit every garment

    Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Self clean

    • Easy to use

      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      1.8  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      Non-stick
      Power
      400  W
      Spray
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes

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    • Tested against Philips HD1172 on a mixture of fabrics

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