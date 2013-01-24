Home
FeatherLight

Steam iron

GC1418/35
  Removes creases faster*
    FeatherLight Steam iron

    GC1418/35
    There's so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    FeatherLight Steam iron

    FeatherLight Steam iron

      Reduces your ironing time up to 30%

      • Non-stick soleplate
      • 400 W
      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Watertank filling door prevents water spilling

      Watertank filling door prevents water spilling

      Water tank filling door to prevent the water from spilling accidentally from the watertank

      360º swivel for easy maneuverability

      With this flexible swivel, which rotates in all directions, it is easier to maneuver the iron over the board

      Variable steam settings to suit every garment

      Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        400  W

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Tested against Philips HD1172 on a mixture of fabrics

