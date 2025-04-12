2 year warranty
Ironing brand
Non-stick soleplate
400 W
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Awards
4.7
of 5
30
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Llyra
12/04/2025
Indonesia
Verified buyer
Setrika uap ini enak digunakan
Setrika uap ini murah. Gampang dipakai. Proses setrika lebih cepat rapi. Ringan. Cepat panas.
Pros
Murah
Cons
Airnya kadang tumpah
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap
Mami Queeny
02/01/2023
Indonesia
Verified buyer
Produk ini mempunyai fitur & fungsi yang bagus
Produk bagus cuma agak berat karena di isi air, proses setrika jadi lebih cepat & rapi & yang pasti hemat listrik
Pros
Banyak fitur & proses setrika jadi lebih cepat & rapi
Cons
Produk agak berat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap
Gratiea
28/10/2022
Indonesia
Verified buyer
Great performance, great quality.
Sudah pernah punya same type steamer iron. Phillips never let me down. Karena high quality with great performance, jarang ganti barang dan umurnya panjang.
Pros
Mudah digunakan. Sleek design. High qualified performance. High quality body.
Cons
None whatsoever.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap
Tested against Philips HD1172 on a mixture of fabrics