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  • Removes creases faster*
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  • Removes creases faster*
  • Removes creases faster*
  • Removes creases faster*
  • Removes creases faster*
  • Removes creases faster*
  • Removes creases faster*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Removes creases faster*
  • Removes creases faster*
  • Removes creases faster*
  • Removes creases faster*
  • Removes creases faster*

FeatherLightSteam iron

GC1418/35

4.7
| (30) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

1 award

Removes creases faster*
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Reduces your ironing time up to 30%

Removes creases faster*

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • 400 W

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

Non-stick soleplate coating

Non-stick soleplate coating

The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

30

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2
1

12/04/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

Setrika uap ini enak digunakan

Setrika uap ini murah. Gampang dipakai. Proses setrika lebih cepat rapi. Ringan. Cepat panas.

Pros

Murah

Cons

Airnya kadang tumpah

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap

02/01/2023

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

Produk ini mempunyai fitur & fungsi yang bagus

Produk bagus cuma agak berat karena di isi air, proses setrika jadi lebih cepat & rapi & yang pasti hemat listrik

Pros

Banyak fitur & proses setrika jadi lebih cepat & rapi

Cons

Produk agak berat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap

28/10/2022

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

Great performance, great quality.

Sudah pernah punya same type steamer iron. Phillips never let me down. Karena high quality with great performance, jarang ganti barang dan umurnya panjang.

Pros

Mudah digunakan. Sleek design. High qualified performance. High quality body.

Cons

None whatsoever.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FeatherLight GC1418/35 Setrika uap

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested against Philips HD1172 on a mixture of fabrics