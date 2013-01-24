Home
    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Less refilling with large 200 ml water tank

      Less refilling with the extra-large 200 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Specially designed steam holes for best steam flow

      The specially designed steam hole pattern ensures the best steam flow, removing creases most efficiently.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        17  g/min
        Power
        1200  W
        Soleplate
        Non-stick

      • Easy to use

        Refill any time
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        200  ml

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.06  kg

