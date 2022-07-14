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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Dry iron
Discontinued
Support
GC148
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Localized commercial leaflet
User Manual - English
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What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
Contacting Philips
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