Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Dry iron
Discontinued
Support
GC148/04
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual Philips Dry iron - English
This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way. - English
All (1)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you