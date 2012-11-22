2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC148/37
Ironing brand
Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
Awards
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Maches
22/11/2012
United Kingdom
The best non steam iron we have found
I purchased the Philips Diva 148 for my wife as she dose not like steam irons, and it is very good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC148 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC148 Dry iron
Chris67
05/11/2011
United Kingdom
This product is light - weight and easy to use.
This well -designed model is light -weight, easy to use, and importantly, cools down quickly after use. We are so pleased with this iron that we recommended it to an elderly friend who ordered one and she is delighted with it. It is attractively priced, and one of the few non-steam irons available on the market Highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC148 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC148 Dry iron
charlie
17/12/2010
United Kingdom
DRY IRON
Lightweight, reliable iron, easy to use and good value for money. Plain and simple and just what I was looking for as does the job I require.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC148 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC148 Dry iron