2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
DynaGlide soleplate
1.8 m cord length
350 Watts
DynaGlide coating is one of the best Philips soleplate coatings. It is much more scratch resistant and it glides better than an aluminum, non-stick or ceramic soleplate.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.
Awards
4.9
of 5
29
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
YEHEYBELD
12/12/2019
Indonesia
This product is easy to use, a very nice handle
I really recommend this product, the cable is long, easy to handle, warm very fast and easy to use
This review was made for GC160/27 Dry iron
This review was made for GC160/27 Dry iron
anggunsp27
06/05/2025
Indonesia
Verified buyer
Mempermudah pekerjaan
Saya memilih setrika merk philips karena memang dari dulu orang tua saya juga menggunakan merk philips (klasik), produk awet, licin untuk menyetrika. Melihat desain ini saya sangat tertarik, warna yang bagus, plat yang sangat licin jadi mempermudah dalam menyetrika, jadi efisien waktu dan tenaga.
This review was made for GC160/27 Setrika kering
This review was made for GC160/27 Setrika kering
Rina90
21/08/2019
Indonesia
Mudah di gunakan dan cepat
Menyetrika jadi lebih mudah, ringan dan cepat, dan saya puas dengan produk ini, pakaian jadi lebih rapih dan licin
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC160/27 Setrika kering
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC160/27 Setrika kering
compared to other Philips dry irons