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2 year warranty

All series

  • The longest lasting soleplate*
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  • The longest lasting soleplate*
  • The longest lasting soleplate*
  • The longest lasting soleplate*
  • The longest lasting soleplate*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The longest lasting soleplate*
  • The longest lasting soleplate*
  • The longest lasting soleplate*

Discontinued

Dry iron

GC160/27

4.9
| (29) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

The longest lasting soleplate*
Affinia is the new Philips dry iron with DynaGlide soleplate, which glides easily on the garments. The soleplate with the slim tip, comfortable handle with texturing and elevated temperature control make the iron easy to use.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

with DynaGlide for easier gliding on all fabrics

The longest lasting soleplate*

  • DynaGlide soleplate

  • 1.8 m cord length

  • 350 Watts

DynaGlide soleplate for easy gliding on all garments

DynaGlide soleplate for easy gliding on all garments

DynaGlide coating is one of the best Philips soleplate coatings. It is much more scratch resistant and it glides better than an aluminum, non-stick or ceramic soleplate.

Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

29

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

12/12/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

This product is easy to use, a very nice handle

I really recommend this product, the cable is long, easy to handle, warm very fast and easy to use

This review was made for GC160/27 Dry iron

This review was made for GC160/27 Dry iron

06/05/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

Mempermudah pekerjaan

Saya memilih setrika merk philips karena memang dari dulu orang tua saya juga menggunakan merk philips (klasik), produk awet, licin untuk menyetrika. Melihat desain ini saya sangat tertarik, warna yang bagus, plat yang sangat licin jadi mempermudah dalam menyetrika, jadi efisien waktu dan tenaga.

This review was made for GC160/27 Setrika kering

This review was made for GC160/27 Setrika kering

21/08/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

Mudah di gunakan dan cepat

Menyetrika jadi lebih mudah, ringan dan cepat, dan saya puas dengan produk ini, pakaian jadi lebih rapih dan licin

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC160/27 Setrika kering

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC160/27 Setrika kering

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Disclaimers

  1. compared to other Philips dry irons