Search terms

EN
ID
1

2500 series

Steam iron

GC2560
Find support for this product
  • Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective
    -{discount-value}

    2500 series Steam iron

    GC2560
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      Longer-lasting steam performance

      • Auto Shut Off
      Constant high steam output

      Constant high steam output

      2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 32 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Steam Boost
        Up to 95 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,2
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2 m
        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Safe in use
        • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        • Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2100
        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Non-stick soleplate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

          Early access to exclusive offers

          Be the first to hear about new products and sales

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.