2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2560/38
Ironing brand
Auto Shut Off
2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
sanjeev
14/01/2019
Malaysia
poor quality product
i bought a steam Iron which didn't work properly. poor quality product. 1 do not recommend to buy any Philips steam iron.
This review was made for GC2560/02 Steam iron
This review was made for GC2560/02 Steam iron
unhappy45
18/10/2014
New Zealand
product doesnt work auto off is permanent
It never worked from new and after 2 replacements same problem with auto off
This review was made for GC2560/02 Steam iron
This review was made for GC2560/02 Steam iron