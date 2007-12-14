Search terms

    Steam iron

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

    2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

    Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

    Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

    Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

    The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2000
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1,3
      Product dimensions
      285 x 120 x 145

    • Easy to use

      Easy to set up and store
      Integrated cord storage solution
      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      Careeza soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Additional comfort
      • 360 degree cord freedom
      • Soft grip
      Anti-scale management
      Double Active Calc System
      No leakage
      Drip-stop system
      Safe in use
      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes
      Continuous steam
      Up to 35 gr/min
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam Boost
      Up to 85 gr/min

