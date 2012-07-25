2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!
With EasyCare’s extra-long 3 m cord, youcan easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!
The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
GaryB59
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
good iron
A good iron that does the job and was good value. The hinge on the water filler has broken but can still be used. Been used continuously in our house since 2007.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3220 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3220 Steam iron
Twanger
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
good iron
A good iron that does the job and was good value. The hinge on the water filler has broken but can still be used. Been used continuously in our house since 2007.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3220 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3220 Steam iron