Great results, minimum effort
EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great results, minimum effort
EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!
With EasyCare’s extra-long 3 m cord, youcan easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!
The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
