ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC3240/02

1 award

Great results, minimum effort

EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

3x easier

Great results, minimum effort

Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!

Extra-long cord for maximum reach

Extra-long cord for maximum reach

With EasyCare’s extra-long 3 m cord, youcan easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!

Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.