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All series

  • Great results, minimum effort
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  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort

Discontinued

3300 seriesSteam iron

GC3360/02

4
| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Great results, minimum effort
This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

3x easier

Great results, minimum effort

  • 3m cord

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
1

18/04/2022

Australia

Australia

Superb

Iron is now 17 Years old and has not skipped a beat...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron

27/07/2015

Australia

Australia

This product gets the job done!

It has lots of water space, and has a stem blast button. Easy to use, and very quick to do the job!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron

03/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Cool product. 2 years already, still good and running

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron

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