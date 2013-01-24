Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
Steam vertically for quick de-wrinkling and to refresh hanging clothes without an ironing board. Steam horizontally to get perfect results on difficult to iron areas like cuffs and collars. In either position powerful continuous steam provides great results.
Thanks to SmartFlow technology, the steam plate is heated up to an optimal temperature, safe for all fabrics, and prevents wet spots. The heated steam plate helps to press the fabric while steaming horizontally and provides even better steaming results*.
An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.
The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.
Using a clothes steamer on hanging garments eliminates the need for an ironing board, so de-wrinkling is easy and hassle-free.
The handheld garment steamer is ergonomically designed to be light, compact and comfortable to use. Just press the trigger and watch wrinkles and creases disappear.
The water tank detaches for easy filling under the tap.
for longer reach
Use the supplied storage bag to store the handheld steamer after usage or to take along with you during traveling
Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.
